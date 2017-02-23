Calgary police find man dead in a car on Centre Street north
Concerned callers said the man appeared to be in medical distress
The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a man who was found dead in a car on Centre Street.
They were called to the intersection of Centre Street and 12 Avenue NE for reports of a man who appeared to be in medical distress in his car.
When they arrived they found a man deceased in a vehicle stopped at the intersection lights on Centre Street.
Police are not releasing other details at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
