Calgary police find man dead in a car on Centre Street north

Concerned callers said the man appeared to be in medical distress

Police were called to the intersection of Centre Street N and 12 Avenue NE at about 4:20 a.m. Thursday.

Metro File

The Calgary police homicide unit is investigating a man who was found dead in a car on Centre Street.

They were called to the intersection of Centre Street and 12 Avenue NE for reports of a man who appeared to be in medical distress in his car.

When they arrived they found a man deceased in a vehicle stopped at the intersection lights on Centre Street.

Police are not releasing other details at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

