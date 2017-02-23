Olympic survey biased: Expert

A survey released by the Calgary Bid Exploration Committee (CBEC) Wednesday is garnering a different kind of feedback.

Amanda Williams, adjunct professor teaching research methods at MRU said the survey released on Wednesday is loaded to the "pro" bid outcome. The preamble as written has commentary that doesn't cite readily available sources to tell the reader what to make of it.

"It definitely favours the pro bid side, there's no denying," Williams said. "The entire survey is quite strongly constructed on the pro side and wouldn't necessarily have had to be that way."

Williams went through the survey and counted line for line the pro and con statements; looked at the language used and hyperboles like: billions and millions in economic benefits versus millions in cost. Her conclusion: it’s biased.

Sean Beardow CBEC spokesperson said their intent was to develop a publicly accessible tool to give Calgarians the opportunity to share how they feel about the Olympic Bid, good or bad.

"We worked with a reputable research company," Beardow said. "Ensuring neutrality in everything we do is really a top consideration."

He said the online survey was structured in a manner that allowed different users to see the potential opportunities and risks working hard to provide a "balanced perspective."

To further emphasize that neutrality, CBEC flips the order of pro and con narratives every time the survey is taken.

Experts aren’t the only people looking at the survey with a skeptical eye.

Coun. Druh Farrell, has been tirelessly adamant about looking at an Olympic bid possibilities through a dispassionate lens, not to get swept up in the hubbub and fanfare, but seriously and pragmatically consider if it’s right for Calgary.

“We need a healthy amount of skepticism, not cynicism,” said Farrell. “As far as a public read of a bid, it’s important they understand the pros and cons, and the risks as well as the benefits, and I’m not sure that was explained as well as it should.”

She said she will be approaching the outcome of the survey with healthy skepticism.

“It wasn’t a push poll, but there is an appearance of bias,” she said.

That’s a bias that was clear to Amanda Williams, a professor specializing in research methods at Mount Royal University.

Her analysis of the survey revealed the survey is a tool that “quite easily favours the bid position over the non bid position.”

"It sounds slightly trivial,” Williams explained underlining the economic portion of the survey that puts billions of economic benefit against millions in bid costs. “Those numbers really aren’t contextualized at all, which they could have easily done.”

Commonly, Williams said she sees footnotes to source claims made in surveys.

CBEC has a table to follow for establishing whether or not the Olympic bid is feasible. In that table, a calculation gives a hint of where the survey, and other public engagement will fall in deciding whether or not Calgary will host the 2026 winter games.

Economic + Social Value is (greater or equal to) the city's net investment.

But the online survey is just a portion of the committees engagement plans. Beardow said there's still a phone survey, in depth interviews with community associations and a dedicated research vendor who will take a deep dive.