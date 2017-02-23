Coun. Colley-Urquhart says police commission had no place in harassment investigation

Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart said the Calgary Police Commission should never have been involved in the ongoing controversy surrounding sexual harassment allegations in the Calgary Police Service.



“None of us wanted this going to the police commission,” said Colley-Urquhart. “Because it was none of their business.”



The councillor chose Pink Shirt Day to speak out about her decision to resign from the Calgary Police Commission, and give her latest thoughts about the formal complaints launched against the Calgary Police Service.



She said the meeting she had in her own home with some of the 13 members who are now filing formal complaints was completely outside the commission.



“We wanted this to go directly to the chief and I committed to them in the beginning – ‘You’re not just telling me a story that I’m going to do nothing about.’”



For Colley-Urquhart, it was an HR matter and she thought the women should get the same treatment as any City of Calgary employee.



She said they took their concerns to Chief Roger Chaffin in April of last year. It was the officers’ decision to go to the commission later in the year, according to the councillor, when they saw no action being taken on their concerns.



She said she decided to leave the commission after disagreeing with their informal reprimand of her.



“I didn’t agree with the decision they reached, and I didn’t agree with the evidence they used to reach that decision,” she said.



She thinks the chief is now on the right track and that an outside investigator will be hired promptly to look at the formal complaints.