Harlem Globetrotters going to the court in Calgary

The Harlem Globetrotters are taking their world tour through Calgary on March 1 and 2 – and that includes the legendary Buckets Blakes.

Blakes has being playing with the Globetrotters for 15 years, he set the world record for most underhanded shots from half-court in one minute, and recently he set broke the record for highest basketball shot ever taken in North America by shooting off the Tower of America’s in San Antonio. The ball fell 583 ft – and right into the net.

He was in Calgary talking to students ahead of the two games.

Q: I’m sure you get asked that a lot – but how did you pull off the record-setting basket?

A: There’s no way to possibly practice for that particular shot. But you get confidence from making shots from high places. I had already done 100 ft, 200 ft and 300 ft prior to that – so I guess those were my practice shots.

Q: How did you feel when you sunk the record-breaker?

A: Oh man, it was a great feeling. I had to double check – I mean, I witnessed it go in, but I wasn’t sure exactly. It was a delayed reaction.

Q: Take me to the beginning – where did your passion for basketball start?

A: Not only do I have an older cousin who was a great basketball player in high school, who played basketball with me and my two brothers, but I asked my parents for a Nerf hoop at five-years-old.

They didn’t get it fast enough, so I took one of my dad’s hats and I cut a hole in the top of it. Then, I flipped it over and slipped the hat in-between the door and the doorframe.

I shot a tennis ball in there and that was my first hoop.

My two older brothers helped me get it up there.

I played other sports too, but by the time you get to high school you got to make a decision. I narrowed the sports I played down to football, basketball and track and field. I had a full-ride scholarship in all three of them. I chose basketball because it was indoors. Phoenix, Arizona, where I’m from, is very hot.

I didn’t get drafted in the NBA, I got drafted in the CBA – the CBA went bankrupt. I went over to Europe, played there, and when I came back, one of the Globetrotter scouts gave me a call.

Q: What’s your favourite trick to do on the court?