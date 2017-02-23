'Decades old' Police Act a hindrance when dealing with HR issues: Chief

Calgary’s chief of police says when dealing with human resource issues over the last few months and moving forward, one thing that stands in his was is the Police Act.

On Tuesday the chief addressed ongoing human resource issues faced by the force after 13 current and former CPS members hired legal counsel to represent their interests in relation to issues they’ve experienced including bullying, retribution and sexual harassment.

Police chief Roger Chaffin said there are some ways in dealing with HR issues that his hands are tied, one being the “decades old” Police Act.

“I don’t think it was ever written understanding the HR concerns would be as lively as they are today,” he said. “It’s a good opportunity for us as we talk to the government for the needs to create reforms there.”

Kathleen Ganley, Alberta’s justice minister said she’s had conversations with both Chaffin and Calgary Police Commission chair, Brian Thiessen who have both assured her they’re addressing workplace issues within CPS as a priority.

As for opening the Police Act, the ministry has had feedback from their police partners about it which they continuously take into consideration—but there is still no firm timeline to re-open the Act.

"The Police Act does not prevent services from addressing concerns raised about workplace culture and sexual harassment. These issues can be addressed through internal CPS policies, work by the leadership team to shift the culture, and through the Calgary Police Association," said Ganley.

Chaffin said it’s the understand that if the only way to manage allegations is through disciplinary hearings “it tends to leave a lot of people wanting.”

“I don’t think necessarily it’s the right mechanism to deal with HR concerns. When there are privacy concerns, independent investigations and stuff like that, that wasn't really understood within the original writing of that Act,” he said.

Alberta’s labour minister, Christina Gray, said all Albertan deserve safe, fair and healthy workplaces, but “sadly, 45 per cent of Canadians report being the victim of workplace bullying.”