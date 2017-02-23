Calgary school bus drivers want drop-off areas to become a priority for snow removal

Calgary school bus drivers are concerned for the safety of their students getting on and off their buses in sometimes waist deep snow banks and would like to see the city make schools a priority for snow removal.

Diane Hartsook has been a school bus driver for 16 years, and says every time there is a significant snow dump snow removal outside schools and at school bus stops is slow to happen—unless they’re on city transit routes—and students are forced to get on and off the bus in sometimes thigh or waist deep snow.

Hartsook, who currently does routes to St. Stephen’s and St. Catherine’s schools as well as charters and field trips for both school boards, told Metro she doesn’t expect roads with schools on them to be cleared right away, but would hope they could become more of a priority.

“I know there are priority routes, but when it’s over a week before I can get in and out of a school and it becomes a safety issue for the kids it should become a priority for the city,” she said.

City of Calgary roads department spokesman, Chris McGeachy said the city has a seven-day snow removal plan, with priority 1-4 routes.

Priority 1 and 2 routes have a bare pavement policy, while priority 3 and 4 routes are addressed later and are made “drivable and safe.”

McGeachy said they encourage citizens having issues with windrows and snow banks to contact 311.

Metro reached out to both the Calgary Board of Education and Calgary Catholic School District, who both said they work closely with bus carriers to make loading and unloading students a safe process – and said it’s at the bus driver’s discretion to alter pickup/drop off locations slightly if it makes it safer for students.

“At any point, drivers can submit a route report to identify a safety issue, or offer a suggestion for a stop adjustment, and annually they complete a route assessment specifically to identify any safety issues and one is mandatory for all routes,” said the CBE’s manager of transportation, Brenda Gibson.