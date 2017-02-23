Southern Alberta man pleads guilty to killing wife in 2006, burning her remains

CALGARY — A southern Alberta man says he went for a beer after strangling his wife before burning her remains in an abandoned building 11 years ago.

Duane Redelback pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Ruth Degayo in a Calgary court Thursday.

Redelback was originally charged in 2015 with second-degree murder and indignity to a human body.

He reported to police in January 2006 that Degayo, who was 40, was missing.

Human remains were discovered by men in a building near the Mount Yamnuska trail head that month and DNA analysis determined that they were those of Degayo.

The judge in the case sentenced Redelback to 15 years in prison with 27 months credit for time served in custody.

Redelback eventually confessed to the murder during an undercover police operation and said that he had intended to go out for a beer when he and Degayo got into an argument.

After killing Degayo he put her remains inside a suitcase and put it in the truck of his car.