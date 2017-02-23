The Calgary Youth Singers celebrate three decades of passion

Shirley Penner is celebrating 30 years of leading the Calgary Youth Singers from a Mount Royal College experiment to an international performing group.

Penner recalled how three decades ago, she was working at Mount Royal and was asked to start a program for junior high singers.

“I said sure, if I could do it my way,” Penner laughed. “That would mean, I would not only teach the choral and the music – but I would add other elements, like dancing and acting.”

The philosophy has been one of the keys to the group’s success. Yes, they’re called youth singers, but Penner has always left the door open for a good idea.

“When I started, I didn’t have any goals. I just started a classroom for two hours a week,” she said. “We seem to fill a niche that needed filling. It started to grow, and I grew with it.”

She started with about 27 junior high schools taking part, but the group’s popularity quickly boomed. It reached the point where Penner decided to quit her job at the college and work with the Calgary Youth Singers full-time.

Now they have their own building, are 500 members strong, with more than 15 divisions of singers, which start at ages three and up. The group performs more than 100 times each year, including consistent collaborations with the Calgary Opera, and they’ve also travelled to more than 20 countries over the world.

But it’s not really the shows or the music that stand out to Penner. It’s the growth she sees in her young pupils, as young leaders.

About half of her current staff actually came up through the youth singers program.

Lauren Thompson started with Calgary Youth Singers 19 years ago, and is now the marketing coordinator and the manager of her own division.

“I’ve found a home here,” she smiled. “I’ve travelled the world, I’ve been to South America, I’ve been to China. I’ve not only performed, but I’ve travelled with my friends and had an experience in the world that not a lot of people have been able to do.”

Now the Youth Singers are celebrating their anniversary in style – with an fundraiser and party called Hearts Out.