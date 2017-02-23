Carbon tax disapproval still strong in Alberta: ThinkHQ/Metro poll

A new ThinkHQ/Metro News poll shows that two thirds of Albertans disapprove of the province’s new carbon tax, despite the refunds they’ve received.



The survey of 1,357 Albertans found that 32 per cent either strongly or somewhat approve of the carbon tax. A full 64 per cent somewhat or strongly disapprove, with only four per cent of respondents saying they’re unsure.



While approval is lukewarm, disapproval is clear. A full 50 per cent of respondents said they strongly disapprove of the carbon tax.



Despite the refunds going to most Albertans, that money isn’t buying their support for the levy.



When looking at those who say they or someone else in their household received a rebate, the numbers remain almost unchanged, with 63 per cent still opposed to the tax.



