Usher to perform at the Calgary Stampede 2017

The award-winning artist will take the stage with The Roots

Usher will perform at the Saddledome during the Stampede.

Get ready for some love in this (Saddledome) – Usher will be performing during this year’s Calgary Stampede.

The Grammy winning artist will be joined on-stage by The Roots. Usher is ranked as one of the best-selling artists in American music history- having sold more than 75 million units worldwide.

Usher and The Roots perform at the Saddledome on July 15. Visit www.calgarystampede.com for more information.

