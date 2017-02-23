Usher to perform at the Calgary Stampede 2017
The award-winning artist will take the stage with The Roots
Get ready for some love in this (Saddledome) – Usher will be performing during this year’s Calgary Stampede.
The Grammy winning artist will be joined on-stage by The Roots. Usher is ranked as one of the best-selling artists in American music history- having sold more than 75 million units worldwide.
Usher and The Roots perform at the Saddledome on July 15. Visit www.calgarystampede.com for more information.
