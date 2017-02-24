Declare Alberta’s opioid crisis a public health emergency: advocates

Advocates are calling on the province to declare the opioid crisis in Alberta a public health emergency as the death toll from overdoses continues to rise.

Declaring a public health emergency wouldn’t give the government any resources that they don’t already have, according to Dr. Karen Grimsrud, chief medical officer of health for Alberta Health.

“It’s important to clarify the terminology,” she said.

A public health emergency must be declared via legislation under Alberta’s Public Health Act, which was written in response to pandemics such as influenza or other communicable diseases, according to Dr. Grimsrud.

“The tools that surround a public health emergency are all about (communicable pandemics), and are really not applicable to the crisis we’re dealing with now,” Dr. Grimsrud said.

Dr. David Swann, a vocal advocate for those struggling with addictions and co-author of Alberta’s Mental Health Review, disagrees.

“(Declaring an emergency) mobilizes resources and focuses a more coordinated effort,” he said.

He’s been calling on the provincial government to make the distinction for “at least” the past six months.

“I think it’s clear that when a medical officer or health minister declares state of emergency, the focus from all related departments becomes stronger, and there is a much stronger commitment to gathering and reporting information more quickly and ensuring the resources are found,” said Dr. Swann.

On Tuesday, several dozen people held a demonstration outside Calgary’s city hall, part of a Canada-wide day of action on the opioid crisis.

“We’re pushing for no more overdose deaths from fentanyl, or any other drugs,” said Chelsea Burnham, an addictions and mental health outreach worker who has managed her heroin addiction for several years now thanks to opioid replacement therapy (ORT).

She was demonstrating to demand more action from all levels of government.

“I want to stop talking and talking and talking, and actually do something about it,” said Burnham, adding she can’t count the number of people she knows who have died from an overdose.