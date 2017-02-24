Calgary Crescent Heights homicide victim identified
Calgary police say the death of a man found inside a car in Crescent Heights Thursday has been deemed a homicide
Following an autopsy by the chief medical examiner, the man has been identified as 31-year-old Ahmad
Police
Upon arrival, police discovered bullet holes in the vehicle and
Sgt. Asif Rashid told reporters a Thursday that "preliminary intelligence" collected at the scene led them to a second potential scene at a home in the 200 block of 10 Avenue NE.
The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone in the area who witnessed anything unusual to report it – no matter how small the tip may seem.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit tip line at 403-428-8877 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
