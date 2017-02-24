Calgary Crescent Heights homicide victim identified

Calgary police say the death of a man found inside a car in Crescent Heights Thursday has been deemed a homicide and the victim has been identified.

Following an autopsy by the chief medical examiner, the man has been identified as 31-year-old Ahmad Ismal of Calgary.

Police were called around 4:20 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of Centre Street and 12 Avenue NE, after reports of a man in a car in medical distress.

Upon arrival, police discovered bullet holes in the vehicle and Ismal dead inside. They also found a firearm on scene .

Sgt. Asif Rashid told reporters a Thursday that "preliminary intelligence" collected at the scene led them to a second potential scene at a home in the 200 block of 10 Avenue NE.

The investigation is ongoing and police are asking anyone in the area who witnessed anything unusual to report it – no matter how small the tip may seem.