Calgary police looking for help after weekend party shooting
Police said a suspect shot a man numerous times before hopping into the passenger side of a white SUV
Calgary police are looking for public help to idenify people of interest in a weekend shooting.
On Saturday, Feb. 11 a group of people left a party in the 100 block of Castleridge Way NE just after 4:30 a.m. Two groups were arguing as they left the area.
Police believe one man left the group, walking to the intersection of Castleridge Drive and Castleridge Way NE when he was approached from behind.
This is when police say he was shot numerous times by a suspect with a handgun. This man then got into the passenger side of a white SUV and drove off.
Police said the victim was able to call 9-1-1 for help. He was transported to
Investigators want to talk to any witnesses or party-goers about what happened, and who the suspect and his driver may be.
If you have information contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. You can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
