Calgary police looking for help after weekend party shooting

Calgary police are looking for public help to idenify people of interest in a weekend shooting.

On Saturday, Feb. 11 a group of people left a party in the 100 block of Castleridge Way NE just after 4:30 a.m. Two groups were arguing as they left the area.

Police believe one man left the group, walking to the intersection of Castleridge Drive and Castleridge Way NE when he was approached from behind.

This is when police say he was shot numerous times by a suspect with a handgun. This man then got into the passenger side of a white SUV and drove off.

The suspect is a black man between 16 and 20 years old. He stands at approximately 5-foot-6 to 5-foot-9 with short hair and lighter skin. He was wearing dark clothing. Police believe the SUV driver was a black woman.

Police said the victim was able to call 9-1-1 for help. He was transported to hospital in life-threatening condition; he's now in serious but stable condition.

Investigators want to talk to any witnesses or party-goers about what happened, and who the suspect and his driver may be.