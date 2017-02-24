News / Calgary

Cleanup of oil spill in Saskatchewan cost $107 million, Husky Energy says

CALGARY — Husky Energy says efforts to clean up a major oil pipeline spill last year in Saskatchewan have cost $107 million.

About 90,000 litres of heavy crude and diluent leaked into the North Saskatchewan River last July, jeopardizing drinking water supplies for thousands of people downstream.

Husky Energy (TSX:HSE) said ground movement was to blame for the pipeline rupture.

The Saskatchewan government is also investigating.

 

