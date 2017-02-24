"He left that spark" family, MRU community, aviators remember Reyn Johnson

The grandfather of Mount Royal University’s aviation program, a man who always had a twinkle in his eye, meticulous and at the same time incredibly warm and loving – on Friday family and friends celebrated the life of Reyn Johnson.

Although his tragic death, a plane crash just northwest of Calgary with fellow colleague Jeff Brid, is still shrouded in mystery the Catholic funeral at St. Michael’ Catholic Community service made one thing clear: as Johnson’s plane went down, he was holding on to Jesus, he was a man of faith.

Almost 300 packed into the sizeable church service and stood as Johnson’s wife Brenda entered, her son Lucas and daughter Maryse at her side and behind them Maryse’s husband, and Reyn’s grandchildren; one born days before he died.

Johnson was described as a family man, by friend Dr. Lanice Jones who has known the family for 30 years.

“We raised our children together, and he was loving yet would also hold his children to a standard of politeness of respect,” she said. “And warm, he was very warm and loving.”

In a pre-service slide show Johnson’s life flashed before the crowd in photos. Smiling in each one, sometimes traveling , flying with Air Canada Jazz, surrounded by family, his warmth radiated – and most who knew him described a “twinkle” in his eye.

“I think he left that spark that twinkle that drive that joie-de-vivre in our students and inspired them,” said Mount Royal University President David Docherty, “He told them and taught them not just to be better pilots but better people.”

Student Luc Sinal , the president of the aviation student executive, arrived at the service with friends. He made sure to have Kleenex on hand, his friend pulling two extra packets from his coat pockets in case anyone ran out.

This pilot, and flight instructor’s death has irreversibly impacted MRU’s tightly knit aviation community.

“I didn't get a chance to fly with him,” Sinal said, musing about the instructor’s famous handshake. “From the minute I met him he was immediately a friend, such a kind person, so warm.”

Taylor Jackson, a first year student at the program didn’t have a grandfather growing up, but thought Johnson was true to his nickname when she met him.

“He's just so happy to see you and he makes you want to improve to be not only better in the aviation world, but as a person,” she said. “He's always by your side”

Jackson remembered her first day at MRU she was given a tour of the hangar by Johnson, who she soon learned was just as new to the school as she was.

She’d point at things, ask what they were, and being so new in his surroundings he’d say honestly “I have no idea,” and they’d go about finding out together.

“That's what was so great about him he was a student as much as he was an instructor, he was always willing to learn,” she said. These are all qualities she’ll be taking with her not just in a career as a pilot, but in life.

“He was so much more than just an instructor, I think I'm going to be very honest with myself and with other people around me and let me know how I feel about them and not hold things back,” Jackson said.

Students will be returning to the hangar next week, the first time since the plane crash, but Sinal noted they won’t have lessons on their minds, they’ll all be thinking of the two important men the program has lost.

A tribute, read the night before Johnson’s funeral by Leon Cygman the Chair of the Mount Royal University Aviation program summed up the man who the community only knew for a short time, but left a lasting impression.

“We are a better organization because we were lucky enough you have him as part of our team. I know now, more than ever, that not only do I need to help students attain their flying goals, but also to try to instill in them, at least, a part of Reyn’s passion for life and flying,” said Cygman . “We miss him dearly. What will I miss the most? I would have to say, that firm handshake, that contagious smile and that signature twinkle in his eyes.