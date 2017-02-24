Majority of Albertans who received rebates still oppose carbon tax: Poll

A majority of Albertans just aren’t buying the idea that the carbon tax somehow helped with federal approval on pipelines, according to a new ThinkHQ/Metro News poll. The Notley government has said that Alberta’s creation of a carbon tax gave the province the social licence it needed to get federal approval on those pipelines. The survey of 1357 Albertans found that 60 per cent believe the federal government definitely or probably would have approved two pipeline applications earlier this year without the carbon tax. That’s bad news for the NDP according to ThinkHQ Public Affairs president Marc Henry. “This notion that the NDP climate plan will get credit for these new pipelines is just not bearing true for them,” said Henry. “They’re really not getting any credit in return for a significant policy decision, and it’s probably the most significant policy that they’ve approved. Now were at mid term.”

What’s more, poll numbers also show that carbon rebates aren’t buying Albertans’ love for the tax.



The poll numbers show that acceptance of the tax was not tied to whether or not someone got a refund – which went to households earing under $100,000 per year.



“The expectation would be if you’re getting your money back, maybe your acceptance of the new tax regime would increase. It just doesn’t show up in any significant number,” said Henry.



Overall, 64 per cent of Albertans polled were opposed to expanded the carbon tax. Looking at those polled who personally received a carbon tax rebate, the disapproval rating only dropped to 59 per cent.



Looking at past data, Henry has found that support for the tax has not grown at all. In fact, opposition grew by 3 per cent.



“It’s a nominal increase, but opposition of the tax is not dissipating,” he said.



This poll used the Voice of Alberta panel and the Angus Reid Forum to survey 1357 people across the province, with the results weighted to reflect the gender, age and region of Alberta according to Statistics Canada. The survey uses a representative, but non-random sample, so margin of error isn't applicable, However, a probability sample of this size would yield a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points at a 95 per cent confidence interval.