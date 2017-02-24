Justice professor, Calgary MLA call for anti-workplace bullying legislation

Dr. Kelly Sundberg, a justice professor for Mount Royal University, is drawing from experience when he questions whether or not it’s time for anti-workplace bullying and harassment legislation in Alberta.

Over the last year Metro has reported about the ongoing human resource issues faced by Calgary Police Service including allegations of bullying and sexual harassment—most recently prompting 13 current and former members to seek outside legal counsel and file formal complaints against the service.

Sundberg said a few years back the justice department at Mount Royal University paid around $250,000 to investigate allegations of bullying and harassment within their department—and he wonders if the CPS is heading in the same direction.

“Maybe the Notley government has to think, ‘whoa, here are two public institutions where we have seen a lot of public concern, and both of them have a lack of transparency and can’t release the report because of personnel issues––well maybe the law has to change’,” said Sundberg.

Christina Gray, Alberta’s minister of labour , said she believes workplace bullying is unacceptable, which is why she was pleased when Calgary-Klein MLA Craig Coolahan introduced a private member’s bill last fall to protect Alberta employees from bullying and harassment at their place of work.

“While it’s unfortunate that his bill was not debated before the end of the sitting, our government is committed to continuing the conversation and working with Albertans to find ways to better support workers experiencing workplace bullying,” she said.

Coolahan said although the bill is essentially “dead on the table,” he’s still working with the ministry to get the legislation passed and they’re having discussions about what’s actually required to stop workplace bullying and harassment.

“Nobody is immune when there are actually no mandated policies in the workplace. I think that is the bottom line. Without having the legislation behind a workplace policy it really doesn’t have any teeth,” he said.