Justice professor, Calgary MLA call for anti-workplace bullying legislation
Dr. Kelly Sundberg said experiences of the Mt. Royal University and the Calgary Police Service with workplace bullying issues should prompt government action
Dr. Kelly Sundberg, a justice professor for Mount Royal University, is drawing from experience when he questions whether or not it’s time for anti-workplace bullying and harassment legislation in Alberta.
Over the last
Sundberg said a few years back the justice department at Mount Royal University paid around $250,000 to investigate allegations of bullying and harassment within their department—and he wonders if the CPS is heading in the same direction.
“Maybe the Notley government has to think, ‘whoa, here are two public institutions where we have seen a lot of public concern, and both of them have a lack of transparency and can’t release the report because of personnel issues––well maybe the law has to change’,” said Sundberg.
“While it’s unfortunate that his bill was not debated before the end of the sitting, our government is committed to continuing the conversation and working with Albertans to find ways to better support workers experiencing workplace bullying,” she said.
Coolahan said although the bill is essentially “dead on the table,” he’s still working with the ministry to get the legislation passed and they’re having discussions about what’s actually required to stop workplace bullying and harassment.
“Nobody is immune when there are actually no mandated policies in the workplace. I think that is the bottom line. Without having the legislation behind a workplace policy it really doesn’t have any teeth,” he said.
"Seventy per cent of employers have workplace harassment policies but the point is that I don’t think some people take it seriously when the legislation behind it doesn’t exist.”
