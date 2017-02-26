Calgarian Alyssa Ellis teaches plant history – to plants

If you’ve been in or around the downtown Arts Commons in the past few months, you might have noticed a woman – dressed like a plant – wheeling plants around the Plus 15s while reading them plant history.

Her name is Alyssa Ellis and she’s not crazy – just enthusiastic.

Part art-installation, part scientific study, Ellis has set up inside the Arts Commons Lightbox Studio to research plant intelligence. She’s seeing how they react to different stimuli in a three really fun ways.

Plant Vacations

The first thing she’s doing is trekking around downtown with her cart full of plants.

“It sounds silly, but as a way for them to get to know the city in ways they normally wouldn’t see,” she said. “Plants are usually routed in one spot of their in containers that aren’t really meant for travel, so I want them to see parts of the city I get to see every day.”

Plant Readings

Ellis also regularly reads to the plants using her 1886 copy of the Story of Plants, by Grant Allen.

“It lists different parts of plant history, such as how plants eat, how plants drink, how plants marry, how plants travel,” she explained. “I’ve been reading different chapters to them, in an effort for them to learn about themselves in ways they wouldn’t normally learn about.”

Becoming a Plant

Finally, Ellis is working on becoming a plant.

No, not literally.

Ellis has been creating wearable items that help her look like a plant.

“I don’t want to scare them too much, so I feel if I’m dressed like a plant, they might view me as less threatening as I’m working with them,” she laughed.

Plant Intelligence

Although some of these methods might seem over the top, there really are reasons why they’re worth exploring.

Ellis has, in her studio, a Mamosa Plant. The plant is unique, because at the slightest touch, it recoils its leaves inwards – reacting very directly to your fingers.

“I like to think they’re sensitive emotionally. When you touch them, they’re recoiling from you – they’re not ready to go to that next level with your relationship,” she laughed.

But there has been tons of serious research done into plants reacting to stimuli. An experiment by Cleve Baxter in the 60s hooked corn plants to lie detectors to see if they could measure an emotionally response. He tried talking, or plucking a leaf, but when he lit a match, the plant registered a huge emotional response.

That’s the type of thing Ellis is studying, in her own unique way.

The last chance to catch Ellis’ exhibit in person is at Happenings 7, on Feb. 27 at Arts Commons, starting at 6 p.m.