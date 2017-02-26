Calgarians don’t build walls – they break them down

They built a wall, but it was quickly demolished and replaced with tea.

A local grassroots organization called Only Kindness Matters invited people from all walks of life to join them at Olympic Plaza on Sunday for an artistic demonstration and conversation.

“We wanted to show Canadians actually are welcoming to refugees and immigrants,” said Kate Kennedy, founder of Only Kindness Matters.

She was inspired to create the group after the Women’s March on Washington – thousands of Calgarians turned out for the event – which was somewhat-spontaneously held across North America in January after Donald Trump was sworn in as the U.S. president.

“In Canada we’re blessed with a very safe and equitable society and I think it’s really important to show our children this is what we want – we don’t need to build walls,” Kennedy said.

The group built a symbolic wall out of cardboard boxes and invited participants to destroy it.

The pieces were then arranged into a table for immigrants and refugees to share their stories around – while sipping tea to keep warm in the snowy weather.

“Love is really important, and so is inclusivity,” said participant Rochelle Lamouruex.

“Historically, (my family) comes from slaves who settled in northern Alberta and did their best to make a life here. I think it’s really important that we respect everyone’s history in Canada … and make sure our country remains open and inclusive,” she said.

The executive order from the White House banning nationals from seven specific countries – Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen – isn’t reflective of Canadian attitudes, Lamouruex said.

“Just because someone comes from somewhere in particular doesn’t mean they’re automatically not a safe, wonderful member of our world,” she said.