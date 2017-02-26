Calgary comic book fans remember Bill Paxton

Calgary geek culture fans are fondly remembering actor Bill Paxton today, who passed away following surgery complications at 61-years-old.

Paxton was remembered for roles in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Apollo 13, The Terminator and Aliens.

Paxton’s last major visit to Calgary was in 2014 for the Aliens EXPOsed cast reunion at the Calgary Comic Book Expo. A statement on the organizations Facebook page said Paxton charmed the audience with his personality and humour and will be missed.

Fans took the opportunity to comment about their own interactions with the actor.

“By far the nicest and most genuine person I have ever had the pleasure to meet,” said user Chad McKenzie. “The time he took to talk, and the fact he remembered me between an autograph session and a photo op spanning the entire weekend will always be one of my fondest memories.”

“For those few minutes in 2014 that I stood there and talked to him, he asked me about myself and concerned himself with my experience of the event when I told him it was my first one,” shared poster Christina Gottselig.

“Seeing him and the "Aliens Exposed" panel a few years back is one of my most cherished recent memories,” added Jamey Hughton. “Now more than ever. R.I.P. Bill! We are going to miss you.”