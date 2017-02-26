Calgary's flower tax program may see minor changes

After a review by city administration, the Parks Enhanced Maintenance program will continue.

Sometimes referred to as a flower tax, the program allows communities to pay extra taxes for enhanced park maintenance, such as path clearing in the winter and flower planting in the summer.

While some councillors say it’s a fair way for communities to spruce up their neighbourhood out-of-pocket, others say it amounts to a two-tiered system,

I’m one of the more agnostic in the middle – but I recognize the validity of both sides of the argument,” said Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra, chair of the Community and Protective Services committee, which will look at the report this Wednesday.

Carra said some of the changes recommended should make everyone happy.

“What they want to start do is start weaning city employees off of that work,” said Carra, who added it will be turned over to private contractors.

He said the program should become more flexible once changes are made.

“Not every community wants the same kind of maintenance – some want more flower, some want more rec space,” he said.

Coun. Ward Sutherland is a fan of the program, and many communities he represents use it.