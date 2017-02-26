Calgary's Polar Plunge brings in $50,000 for Special Olympics

The numbers are in from Saturday’s Polar Plunge and it looks as if Special Olympics Alberta won big in the event.

A total of 175 participants jumped into frigid Arbour Lake Saturday, while hundreds watched from the shore.

Some high-profile plungers included MLA Michael Connolly, Calgary Stampeder Alex Singleton and Canadian Olympic gymnast Kylie Stone.

Participants collected pledges for Special Olympics Alberta.

The president and CEO of that organization, Johnny Byrne, said the turnout was amazing.

“We’re extremely grateful for everyone’s support here,” he said. “From Olympic athletes to media members and government officials, Polar Plunge brought together the bravest and best supporters willing to dive in and face the cold winter water.”