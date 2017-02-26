Health Canada considers raising tobacco purchasing age to 21

The federal government is considering raising the minimum age to purchase tobacco to 21, in its effort to curb usage across the country to less than five per cent by 2035.

A new report from Health Canada outlines possible options to meet this target, including banning smoking in multi-unit dwellings, such as condo buildings.

With new technology and electronic cigarettes complicating the landscape, the report says the time is now to change the outcome for some 37,000 Canadians who die each year from tobacco-related illness – that works out to one person every 14 minutes.

“The government can put in limits of all sorts, but it’s really hard to legislate behaviour,” said Sharon Polsky, director of the Rocky Mountain Civil Liberties Association.

“Raising the age will only increase the black market,” she said.

The report notes cannabis – once legalized for recreational use in Canada – will have it’s own minimum age of access and the two must be considered in tandem.

“Legislating a patchwork of different requirements for things that are so similar has never worked well,” Polsky said.

Bobby Singh smokes anywhere from seven to 15 cigarettes a day, and has for several years.

He said if 18-year-olds have the right to vote, buy alcohol, and join the military, the government shouldn’t make smoking the outlier.

“If there is a demand, supply will be met,” Singh said.

He has lived in several multi-unit buildings and said he doesn’t have a problem stepping outside if he needs a smoke – but that may not be the case for everyone.

“There are definitely buildings out there filled with people that smoke inside their units and honestly I don’t think this ban would stop them if they really wanted to,” he said.

“I think it is totally within a building’s rights to say it’s a non-smoking building, but I don’t know how I feel about the government trying to impose the ban across the country for every multi-unit building,” he said.