Overcoming video addiction: the Calgarian behind Game Quitters

With an increasing number of Canadian households having a video game console in their home, that brings up a potentially more serious issue: video game addiction.

Calgarian Cam Adair struggled with video game addiction earlier in his life, and is now the founder of Game Quitters, a resource network for others who struggle with the same problem.

But first thing’s first: Adair said he doesn’t judge anyone who plays games.

“I’m very much not against video games,” he said. “It’s much more – we have our own vices. We have these different bad habits that negatively impact our lives. We just need to have a conversation about them – it’s not about judgement.”

For video game addiction, Adair compares it to other addictions, like porn. Games release positive chemicals in the brain, which some people then become dependent on.

People also play games because it helps them connect to their friends, escape from reality – and get a quicker sense of accomplishment.

“They’re playing because they always know what to do next – games are designed so you go from level one to level two to level three,” Adair explained. “In life, that’s a lot more abstract.”

For Adair, he found himself playing because he struggled with social skills and didn’t feel safe at school or on his hockey team. Video games were his safe space – but eventually, he was playing 16 hours a day and had dropped out of school.

At it’s worst, Adair was writing his own suicide note.

“That’s the moment I realized, I no longer felt safe with myself. I needed to make a change,” he recalled.

He shared his story online, where it went viral and eventually led to his own TedX talk.

Two years ago he launched Game Quitters, a free online resource to help people escape video game addiction.

There are forums, journal entries and a network of thousands of users available to provide support, but the crux of the program is around his 90 day detox.

“The number one question I get from people who want to quit is, ‘I want to quit, but, then I’m bored all the time.’ Or, ‘I want to quit, but that means I’ll lose all of my friends,’” Adair said.

The 90 day detox gets players away from the gaming – cold turkey – and lets the chemicals in their brain settle and find regular life stimulating again, and encourages people to find different activities and ways to connect with friends.

Then, people can re-evaluate if they want to play games in moderation, or keep the controller away. Adair hasn’t gamed in nearly seven years, and said he’s never been happier.