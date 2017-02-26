Emergency Response Team called to second Pincher Creek incident in a month

For the second time this month, a call from a small town south of Calgary prompted a heavy-duty response from RCMP and the Emergency Response Team.

Pincher Creek RCMP asked the public to avoid the area of Macleod Street and avoid posting information on social media as an incident unfolded Saturday evening.

Sgt. Shawn French with Alberta RCMP Strategic Communications confirmed the situation has been resolved and restrictions in the area no longer apply.

More details are expected to be released later today.

Earlier this month, downtown Pincher Creek was blocked off as an apparent hostage situation unfolded.

Pincher Creek RCMP charged Dewey (Todd) Starzyk, 53, with careless use of a firearm and failing to comply with conditions of release. He was later released on bail.

It is not known if the incidents are related.