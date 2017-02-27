Calgary councillors code of conduct could include articles against intimidation, bullying

Councillors won't get a new code of conduct for election times - but according to the city's ethics advisor, a forthcoming tweak in the overall code may add policies against bullying and intimidation.

On Monday, council met behind closed doors to hear the professional advice from Alice Woolley on whether or not the city needs to go to lengths for election campaigning to ensure clean fun between politicians.

As the 2017 municipal election winds up, and Ward boundaries are set to change, many councillors have raised alarms not only about others campaigning on their turf, but how they conduct themselves in the public eye to win votes. This was in response to an ask by Coun. Jim Stevenson who wanted to see council adopt a policy on how they speak to each other during election campaigns.

But according to the city's ethics advisor, Alice Woolley, there's no need for a new code of conduct addressing how councillors speak to each other just for an election period.

"An independent code of conduct would be inconsistent with council's direction to rewrite and synthesize the ethical obligations of members," she wrote.

Woolley noted that the current policy does not give councillors a clear directive on how they are expected to act toward one another. They are currently supposed to exercise freedom of speech "responsibly" which she said is an overly broad mandate. It doesn't give councillors clear limitations on what they can say to each other during their office or as they participate in an election.

This is all part of the code of conduct revision that Woolley is already drafting for councillors .

"We had a really thoughtful discussion with her on what those words mean," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. "We talked about what the limits of free expression for public officials ought to be."

In other municipalities like Toronto, Woolley writes there are specific instructions not to bully or intimidate each other; even over social media.