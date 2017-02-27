Calgary councillors code of conduct could include articles against intimidation, bullying
Although the city's Ethics Advisor didn't think a new policy just for election times was necessary, a bigger look at council's conduct as a whole is coming
On Monday,
As the 2017 municipal election winds up, and Ward boundaries are set to change, many
But according to the city's ethics advisor, Alice Woolley, there's no need for a new code of conduct addressing how
"An independent code of conduct would be inconsistent with council's direction to rewrite and synthesize the ethical obligations of members," she wrote.
Woolley noted that the current policy does not give
This is all part of the code of conduct revision that Woolley is already drafting for
"We had a really thoughtful discussion with her on what those words mean," said Mayor Naheed Nenshi. "We talked about what the limits of free expression for public officials ought to be."
In other municipalities like Toronto, Woolley writes there are specific instructions not to bully or intimidate each other; even over social media.
She notes that any changes or limitations on council's freedom of expression must be justified, and it makes sense why other municipalities have policies on bullying and intimidation.
