Calgary father and sons open Bon Jovi concert in Las Vegas

Calgarian Dail Croome used to sing his sons to sleep. This weekend, he sang with them on stage as Bon Jovi’s opening act in Las Vegas.

Croome’s musical aspirations took hold when he was in his 20s. He travelled to Nashville to try and build a career, but it wasn’t meant to be, and after a few months he was back in Calgary, joining the working world in the oil and gas sector.

But he never stopped playing.

Croome booked local gigs on weekends, and his sons Patrick and Liam were on stage with him by the age of four. In their teens, they were actually playing with him on a regular basis.

When Alberta’s oil boom started to crash and the boys had just finished high school, it was a perfect storm for change.

“It made all of us say, well, if we’re going to do this music thing, let’s go all in,” Croome recalled. “So we sold everything, ended relationships, took two cars, a camper and a utility trailer, and took off for California.”

Not too long after, Bon Jovi launched a YouTube contest to find opening acts for his 2017 tour. Croome and his boys applied, with two other members of the band, as Daring Greatly. Among thousands of applicants, they were selected to open the Las Vegas concert this past weekend.

“There was a lot of jumping up and down. It worked out absolutely perfectly,” Croome laughed.

They played to an audience of about 12,000, doing their original music, and Bon Jovi dropped by after their set to shake their hands and tell them it sounded great from where he was sitting.

In the moment, Croome said the band felt immensely rewarded – like this was where they were meant to be.

As a father, it’s been Croome’s honour to watch his sons grow and take the lead.

“I think the way art should reflect the feelings, thoughts and emotions relevant to this generation,” he said. “I think grey-haired people can talk a little less and listen a little more to the 20-year-olds. So I’m empowering them, with just a little bit of guidance, to express themselves.”