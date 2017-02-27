Calgary to study future of golf courses and how to redevelop them

Instead of being in the green, or red, a Calgary councillor was hoping to persuade the province to help keep privately owned golf courses in the black with a break on property taxes.

But with staunch opposition at Monday's city council meeting Coun. Ward Sutherland's idea was turned from a hole-in-one to a whole other proposal.

Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra, who initially said when he heard Sutherland's idea his stance was a firm "hellz no" turned the proposal to pen a letter to the province on its ear, and asked administration to instead review the "state" of golf courses and propose a framework that would address golf course retention and redevelopment.

This tweak passed on the council floor eight to five. Against the changed motion were Couns. Sutherland, Evan Woolley, Andre Chabot, Joe Magliocca and Brian Pincott.

Carra said implicit in his motion, he hoped the city would look at taxation possibilities when looking at how to keep golf courses around.

"I have a lot of respect for the fact that Coun. Sutherland really brought this to the table to discuss, and I think what this does is it puts all the issues we need to address a municipality front and centre ," said Carra. "It's more work for us to do but it's extremely topical."

Carra noted the city has already had a number of contentious golf course redevelopment proposals come forward, and he expects more to follow.

"Fewer people are golfing 18 holes, they may golf nine holes, but they're just not golfing as much," said Coun. Druh Farrell. "We have a supply and demand problem, how is this going to fix the supply and demand problem."

City administration noted they do have some initial information about the city's supply and demand of golf courses.

According to Kurt Hanson, general manager of Community Services, the city's own golf course use is "still viable."