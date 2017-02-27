Calgary to study future of golf courses and how to redevelop them
Calgary councillors and Mayor Naheed Nenshi weren't pleased with a motion to lower taxes of private golf courses
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
Instead of being in the green, or red, a Calgary
But with staunch opposition at Monday's city council meeting Coun. Ward Sutherland's idea was turned from a hole-in-one to a whole other proposal.
Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra, who initially said when he heard Sutherland's idea his stance was a firm "hellz no" turned the proposal to pen a letter to the province on its ear, and asked administration to instead review the "state" of golf courses and propose a framework that would address golf course retention and redevelopment.
This tweak passed on the council floor eight to five. Against the changed motion
Carra said implicit in his motion, he hoped the city would look at taxation possibilities when looking at how to keep golf courses around.
"I have a lot of respect for the fact that Coun. Sutherland really brought this to the table to discuss, and I think what this does is it puts all the issues we need to address a municipality front and
Carra noted the city has already had a number of contentious golf course redevelopment proposals come forward, and he expects more to follow.
"Fewer people are golfing 18 holes, they may golf nine holes, but they're just not golfing as much," said Coun. Druh Farrell. "We have a supply and demand problem, how is this going to fix the supply and demand problem."
City administration noted they do have some initial information about the city's supply and demand of golf courses.
According to Kurt Hanson, general manager of Community Services, the city's own golf course use is "still viable."
"We do see a shift in the market," said Hanson. "We're also hearing part of that is a shift in the sheer amount of land that some of the private courses have, and they're valuable in other fashions."
-
Urban Compass Calgary
-
Krause Encounters