Calgary Green Line spending at $101M to date

The city's largest unfunded infrastructure project has racked up quite the bill already.

As Calgary's municipal politicians attempt to work with the province on one-third of the Green Line funding, administration is working away on the project hoping to have the LRT ready for shovels sooner rather than later.

And that preparation has cost the city $101 million since 2013, according to transportation boss Mac Logan.

"Approximately one-third of that is in relation to land acquisition expenses," said Logan. "The balance are on things such as the engineering and pre-design work on the north, the central and the southeast legs."

Early "quick win" projects are also included in that sum, along with environmental investigations and other tests, moving utilities, project management, consulting and communications.

The entire project is pegged between $4 and $5 billion, with the final sum being a moving target as planning continues.

For the past year, councillors and the mayor have underscored the need to have a clear funding plan, which includes cash from both the federal and provincial governments.

The city hasn't been promised money yet from the province, and as the city's spending on the Green Line continues, the deadline for knowing whether or not Calgary can expect a third – $1.5 billion – in funding from the province is running out.