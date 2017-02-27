Calgary landlord’s cheeky ads lead to increased interest in apartments

Whitney Turcato has two properties available for rent right now, and she’ll be the first to tell you: it’s not a great time to be a landlord.

After using a bit of humour to draw attention to her ads, she doesn’t think she’ll be waiting much longer to find tenants for both properties.

“When you look at Rent Faster, everything is so generic,” she said. “Every ad says, ‘spacious apartment,’ ‘beautiful apartment.’”

Turcato’s all-caps listing is the first thing that might catch your attention as you’re browsing.

“BY THE BEARD OF ZEUS! IS THAT ADORABLE APARTMENT ONLY $1300/MO?!”

Although many of the lines are a bit risqué (i.e., we can’t print them all here), Turcato said everything is accurate – like the description of the entrance.

“First off, it’s got it’s own entrance way. Say goodbye to the days of awkward hallway conversations with your neighbour Doris who speaks a little too loudly and enthusiastically to her cat. Those days are OVER my friend. See ya NEVER Doris!”

She also does a great job of selling nearby amenities.

“Under the delusion that you’re good at beach volleyball? Got you covered. Courts are a block away.”

She’s pretty sure the humour is working. She had a plane-jane ad up for one of her properties for about a month. She took that one down to replace it with a more original composition, and saw an increase in interest.

Turcato said the humour may be good at selling more than just apartments.

“I got a few flirty messages from women because everyone assumes this ad was written by a man,” she said.

People have been quoting the ads back to her when they call her.