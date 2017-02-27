Calgary man faces suspended licence for driving near double the speed limit
He was clocked at 181 km/h in a 100 km/h zone near Boyle
A Calgary man is among two speeders facing hefty fines and driving suspensions for going too fast on Alberta highways.
RCMP say a 31-year-old Calgary man was given a $1,750 fine and will face a 50-day licence suspension after he was caught driving 181 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
He was caught by RCMP traffic unit near Boyle on Highway 63 in March 28, 2016.
A man from Bonnyville was fined $2,300 and handed a 60-day driving suspension when the RCMP-Alberta Sheriffs Boyle Integrated Traffic Unit caught him going 202 km/h in a 100 km/h zone.
Police say the 20-year-old man was in a Camero when he was caught.
