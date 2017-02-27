Calgary police investigate stabbing of teen girl in Whitehorn

Calgary Police are looking for information on a stabbing that happened in Whitehorn Sunday night.

Police were called to the 700 block of Whitehill Way NE after receiving reports of a stabbing.

They believe more than 20 people were in the home when the altercation happened.

A 17-year-old female was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.

Investigators have already interviewed several witnesses and they are looking at CCTV footage from the area.