Calgary police investigate stabbing of teen girl in Whitehorn

Calgary Police are looking for information on a stabbing that happened in Whitehorn Sunday night.
Police were called to the 700 block of Whitehill Way NE after receiving reports of a stabbing.
They believe more than 20 people were in the home when the altercation happened.
A 17-year-old female was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition, but her condition has since been upgraded to stable.
Investigators have already interviewed several witnesses and they are looking at CCTV footage from the area.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.
