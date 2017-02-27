Calgary police seek three men in relation to Hempisphere robbery

The Calgary Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying three masked men who robbed a store while holding the manager at gunpoint.

Police said just before 9 p.m. January 20, three masked men armed with handguns and a machete entered Hempisphere at 5315 - 17 Ave SE.

While inside the store, one of the men grabbed the store’s manager and held a gun to her head while demanding she hand over the keys to the store’s safe.

The two other masked men went into the store’s back room, grabbed the clerk and forced him to provide the keys to the safe.

After snatching an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects then proceeded to the rip the phone cords out of the walls and damage the phones, before forcing the employees into the back room while they removed product from the store and fled.

The first suspect is described as a tall black male with a slim build. He was wearing a grey hoodie, dark jeans with a brown belt, white runners and had a red scarf over his face

The second man is described as being medium build, wearing a white baseball cap, mirrored sunglasses, a blue sweatshirt, black gloves, black track pants, black dress shoes and a bandana covering his face.

The third suspect is described as a short Caucasian man with short blond hair. He was wearing a black shirt with a hood under a grey hoodie, baggy grey sweatpants, black runners with white soles, blue latex gloves, sunglasses and a white bandana covering his face.