Calgary police seek three men in relation to Hempisphere robbery
All three suspects were masked at the time of the robbery
The Calgary Police Service is looking for the public’s assistance in identifying three masked men who robbed a store while holding the manager at gunpoint.
Police said just before 9 p.m. January 20, three masked men armed with handguns and a machete entered
While inside the store, one of the men grabbed the store’s manager and held a gun to her head while demanding she hand over the keys to the store’s safe.
The two other masked men went into the store’s back room, grabbed the clerk and forced him to provide the keys to the safe.
After snatching an undisclosed amount of cash, the suspects then proceeded to the rip the phone cords out of the walls and damage the phones, before forcing the employees into the back room while they removed
The first suspect is described as a tall black male with a slim build. He was wearing a
The second man is described as being medium build, wearing a white baseball cap, mirrored sunglasses, a blue sweatshirt, black gloves, black track pants, black dress shoes and a bandana covering his face.
The third suspect is described as a short Caucasian man with short blond hair. He was wearing a black shirt with a hood under a grey hoodie, baggy
Anyone with information about the identities of these suspects is asked to contact the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.
