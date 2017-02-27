Common sense Calgarian David Lapp launches mayoral campaign

He's an ordinary Calgarian running for ordinary Calgarians.

But with a mayoral campaign David Lapp is hoping for extraordinary change at city hall.

On Monday, the candidate announced he would run against Mayor Naheed Nenshi, making Lapp the second opponent who has stepped forward to take down his purpleness.

Lapp, who says he's putting himself forward on a common sense platform, is pitching efficiency for the City of Calgary. He said council has "mixed up discretionary things" with what Calgarians need.

"Part of that is because of the entitlement built in," said Lapp. "We need to talk about the difficult issues of what's in the budget and get back to the first line spending items; transit, basic things like this, not blue rings at the airport."

Lapp is a born and raised Calgarian who has been involved in community association boards and initiatives. He said he's qualified to understand the unique needs Calgarians have.

"There's an appetite for change in this city," said Lapp. "People want someone to step forward and speak up for the common man."

When asked about how he plans to take on the current mayor, he said he's expecting a fight but is skeptical citizens will want to "roll the dice" a third time and re-elect Naheed Nenshi.

"I don't think anyone here believes the 60 per cent approval rates," Lapp said. "You talk to anyone on the street, he's not well loved, not anymore."

He said people desperately want to hear about issues like taxes and snow clearing, and they haven't been satisfied with how city hall is managing key concerns.