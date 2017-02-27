Funding announcement falls short: Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta

The president of the Nurse Practitioner Association of Alberta (NPAA) said a new funding project from the province promising to hire more of the highly-skilled health professionals doesn’t go far enough.

“It’s a step in the right direction, but not the right scale,” Eric Lavoie said.

He was at the Alex Community Health Centre in Calgary on Friday, when the province announced a $10 million, three-year health project that will enable four facilities in Calgary and Edmonton to hire several additional care professionals, including nurse practitioners (NP’s).

NP’s are qualified to diagnose and treat most health concerns, including ordering tests, prescribing medications and performing various procedures.

“The NPAA’s standpoint is that this is a positive step in the right direction, but it’s nowhere near the systemic change that will see Albertans benefit from NP care,” said Lavoie.

He has been calling for a sustainable, province-wide funding model for NP’s for more than a year.

“We would like to see the development of a sustainable funding model for NP to integrate into primary care throughout the province,” Lavoie said.

“Although (this project) is great … they’re only adding about five new NP positions – it falls short of what is required to innovate and remain sustainable.”

Grants have been allocated to The Alex Community Health Centre, Pure North S’Energy, and the Calgary Urban Project Society (CUPS) in Calgary. The Boyle McCauley Health Centre in Edmonton also received funding.

An expert advisory group, led by the Institute for Health Economics, will guide and evaluate the new projects. The results will help form new policies, according to Brandy Payne, Alberta’s associate minister of health.