Mount Royal University aviation program provides historic incident information

Mount Royal University is setting the record straight about their aviation program and incidents that have occurred in it’s history.

Following the tragic Feb.13 loss of two aviation program instructors, Jeffery Bird and Reynold Johnson, MRU reported that it was believed to be the first fatalities resulting from an aircraft accident in the history of the program.

“That information was provided to media in good faith and under extremely difficult circumstances,” MRU said in a news release on Monday.

A few days later, on Feb. 15, MRU updated their information, informing media that pilot Al Milne died in 1973 plane crash at or near the Springbank airport. They said they discovered this in a file in the institution’s archives, but no further information was available about the event.

On Monday, MRU provided further updates in a release, indicating that since the Feb. 13 incident, two others had come to their attention.

In 1974, Calgary pilot, instructor and former Royal Canadian Air Force flight lieutenant Victor Jewitt died in a single-engine Grumman American Yankee aircraft. Jewitt, 51, was with a junior instructor who survived the crash, according to a media report at the time. Jewitt was reported to be the Chief Instructor for the North American Air Training College. At the time, the North American Air Training College was the service provider for the flight training portion of Mount Royal’s Aviation program.

In 1989, a crewman from another flight operator passed away tragically in a mid-air collision with a plane piloted by a Mount Royal instructor and aviation student. This information was provided to Mount Royal independently, and then from the Transportation Safety Board of Canada. Media accounts of the day identify the deceased pilot as Rodger Millie, 38, of Calgary.

“The TSB, which has existed since 1990, provided us with the one and only file it was able to find related to an aviation fatality involving Mount Royal,” said MRU.

They said the TSB has also provided a list of 14 total occurrence numbers involving the University’s Aviation program.

“The exact seriousness of each incident is unclear — pending the results of a formal access to information request initiated by Mount Royal.” Said MRU.

In releasing this information, MRU said they “seek to be honest and upfront” with the information from several decades ago which was provided to them.

“Other cases may come to light in the future when records from past decades are examined, although we have no information to that effect today,” said the school.

The school said they employ a “comprehensive safety management system that is overseen by a safety officer and that the University is also accredited by the world-leading Aviation Accreditation Board International.