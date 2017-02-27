Mayor Naheed Nenshi pitches more public hearing council meetings to smooth workloads

If we can't fix it, let's give it more time on the council floor.

On Monday, Mayor Naheed Nenshi joked to colleagues as they raced through a short council meeting, that adding more public hearing sessions could help smooth over their work days.

This is an idea he hopes the already-running city task force can add to their list as they investigate ways to better municipal politician's work days, which can chug on and on; especially when members of the public air their private lives to argue in favour of a secondary suite.

Late last year, there were also talks about employing a full-time speaker, instead of Nenshi, to chair meetings, suggesting his worship had problems reining in debate .

Last year, Metro uncovered marathon council meetings dragging on, sometimes for three consecutive days, an increasing trend ramping up from 2014, 2015 and in 2016 there were two triple day hearings – something that didn't happen in 2014.

Although his light-hearted comment, made in passing, didn't illicit much of a response from his colleagues, Nenshi told reporters he's interested to see what they think.

"Particularly this year we’ve had two three-day public hearings and then very short regular meetings of council," Nenshi said. "Maybe there's a way to spread the work around better for future councils."