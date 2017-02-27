Nenshi's trip to Sweden marked with royal balls, business

Nenshi's recent trip to Sweden wasn't just to meet princesses, and queens and attend sparkling ballroom dances – there was more to his visit than lavish meet and greets.

On Monday, the mayor talked to reporters about his recent visit to the land of Ikea (where he didn't see any of the famous furniture box stores).

It was the first official Canadian government visit since the comprehensive trade agreement between Canada and Europe was passed.

Nenshi said there's an opportunity now for municipalities to talk about how the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and it's ability to help grow local economies.

"We need those European companies to bid," said Nenshi. "I've had some good conversations with people in cities like Stockholm about how do you encourage foreign bidders to come and bid on your stuff to create competition and reduce prices."

While abroad he also had the chance to make business contacts.

But that wasn't the reason he visited Sweden. Nenshi said he was invited to the European country to talk about pluralism and diversity.

"I was reminded when we were in the city of Malmo, of all of those pictures of the central station where refugees would arrive overnight over the course of 2015," said Nenshi. "The local people weren't sure what to do so they did what they should have done; they brought sandwiches, and bus tickets and bus maps and helped people figure out what their next steps were."

He said there are similarities in how Canadians received refugees last year. In Calgary, and across the country welcome parties waited at airports as families arrived in North America for the first time.