Three cases of mumps confirmed in Calgary: AHS

Calgary is not immune to the mumps, although there are two vaccines available to help.

The city has three confirmed cases of the viral infection so far this year, according to data from Alberta Heath Services (AHS).

In 2016, Calgary saw a total of 5 cases of the virus.

This year, a total of 17 cases have been confirmed in Alberta. The only area exempt – so far – is the North Zone.

Edmonton has already seen five cases this year, and a hockey team in Medicine Hat is experiencing their own cluster of cases.

The measles, mumps, and rubella vaccine (MMR), and the measles, mumps, rubella, and chickenpox vaccine (MMRV), both help protect against mumps, which causes swelling in the jaw. Cheeks can look swollen, depending on the person. Some people simply feel as if they have a bad case of influenza.

The illness typically goes away after approximately 10 days, but if left untreated, it can develop into more serious conditions such as meningitis or pancreatitis, according to a release from AHS sent to students, parents and staff at schools in the province.