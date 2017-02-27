Three sentenced in 'brutal' Calgary animal neglect case

Two Calgarians have received a lifetime ban on owning animals after they were sentenced in a ‘brutal’ animal neglect case by a provincial court.

Ruby, also known as Bamboo, was turned into the Calgary Humane Society on Sept. 9, 2014.

She died while in reparative surgery for her injuries sustained while in the care of Jamie O’Leary, a self-employed breeder, and her daughter Janice Piper of Calgary.

They have been fined $2,500 each in addition to the lifetime ownership ban.

A third person, Michelle Caswell, pleaded guilty to neglect and received a $1,500 fine and a lifetime two altered animal limit. O'Leary and Piper were living in her co-owned residence at the time.

Charges were laid against all three after the Calgary Humane Society and Calgary police executed a search warrant in a Dover home, where an additional seven dogs, a rabbit, and three bearded dragons were seized.

“The dog that initiated this investigation was one of the most brutally neglected I have seen in all my years doing this work,” Brad Nichols, senior manager of animal cruelty investigations, said in a news release from the humane society.