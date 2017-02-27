What makes diversity so hard in Calgary theatre

Members of Calgary’s theatre community are talking about that big ‘D’ word again.

Diversity.

But it’s not just talk – there are direct actions that need to be taken to create diversity on stage, in a positive way.

The discussion has been sparked by a few factors. The topic of diversity is always lively during the Oscar season. There’s also the Waterdale Theatre in Edmonton, which cancelled its production of Othello. Theatre-goers were unhappy with the casting of a white woman as Othello. The theatre company said they were trying to make a subversive action by changing the gender, but locals felt it was a regressive move to not cast a woman of colour in Shakespeare’s only non-white title role.

Jason Mehmel, Sage Theatre artistic director, said he gained a new perspective on diversity casting while putting together this season. In his production of Bea, he cast Makambe Simamba, a black actress in a role that wasn’t strictly written for a woman of colour. He was also balancing the line between being culturally sensitive and true to his material in Soliciting Temptations, which is about the sex trade.

“We didn’t let a perception of what normal ‘should be’ enforce an ethnicity on the role. In that respect, we’re letting more diverse actors play more roles,” he said.

But this isn’t about patting himself on the back. Mehmel said it actually takes a bit more work to get diversity roles on the stages.

Challenges of Diverse Casting

Mehmel said casting a more diverse array of actors, whether that’s visible minorities or members of the LGBTQ community, requires extra thought and research. It can’t be done haphazardly or for the sake of throwing diverse actors on stage.

Jenna Rodgers is an artistic director for diversity theatre group Chromatic Theatre, and member of several arts boards as a diversity consultant. She said sometimes theatre companies tend to approach diverse casting as ‘colour blind,’ which just doesn’t work.

“You can’t just imagine that by putting a few people of colour in you’ve satisfied something. Because, what does it mean if you put the person with the darkest colour skin in as the bad guy? Or, put women as prostitutes or shopkeepers?” she said. “It’s realizing you can’t be cavalier by putting in diverse casting. There is systemic racism that exists, that allows us to reinforce harmful narratives inadvertently.”

The onus isn’t just on white directors to make the change either, but there comes another pitfall.

Waterdale’s Othello is becoming a cautionary tale in the Alberta theatre community. Bactress Patricia Cerra had an immediate opinion of the situation when it happened – but feared sharing it with others in the community.

“My worry was, how will this be perceived?” she said. “How will my colleagues and peers perceive me? Will I be looked at as difficult, or that angry black girl? And that was the last thing I wanted.”

In the end Cerra spoke up, but both her and Rodgers said it’s a difficult choice to make.

“We have this phrase in equity work that goes, ‘When you have privilege, equity feels like oppression.’ The mainstream of our media industry has privilege, so when you start saying, we need to change, they start to feel threatened,” Rodgers said.

Why is it worth it?

So, if diverse casting is so hard, why is it worth it?

Rodgers points out theatre is a subsidized art form. It’s mostly not-for-profit, and only exists with help from government funding. That means it should be accountable to the public.

“When we look at the makeup of our public, stages don’t represent that – and I think that’s irresponsible to our taxpayers.”

She points out, if a third of Calgarians are minorities, that should be reflected on stage. As well, it opens up an industry that’s in need of funds to a wider audience, which will allow it grow. Mehmel said that the extra level of thoughtfulness starts as a bit of work, but eventually becomes as natural as the thought put into set building, or choosing a script. It gives more options to create deep, multi-layered productions.

For Cerra, one of her favourite parts of being a touring actress is letting young people see her on stage. Recently, a 15-year-old approached her after a show, and asked about resources to get into acting.

“I thought, wow, she could be my sister,” recalled Cerra. “She came up to my and said thank you. I felt like I was talking to my reflection.”

For some minorities, becoming an actor feels like a pipe-dream.

How to create more diversity

It’s not just about inviting more diverse people to audition. Even when a casting call comes out, inviting people from any background to apply, some minorities still don’t bother. Mehmel said it’s important to reach out to communities, find people you’re interested in, and invite them in. People don’t want to feel like they’re only being considered to tick a box.

According to Rodgers, there’s a notion in the prairies that there’s not excellence in minority communities. She argues it’s not that there isn’t excellence, but when minorities are only being offered roles in stereotypical roles, that’s the only roles they could possibly be experts in are stereotypes. It becomes a self-fulfilling prophecy.