Accessibility committee unveiling ten-year strategic plan for city

Calgary has come a long way since the 1970s when it comes to accessibility, according to disability consultant Cal Schuler.

“When I had my injury back in 1975, there was virtually nothing in the city that was accessible, so nowadays virtually every new sidewalk that goes in is going to be ramped and curbed.”

Schuler sits on the Advisory Committee on Accessibility, which is unveiling its 10-year strategic plan to a council committee on Wednesday.

The plan features five main goals, and numerous strategies to address those goals.

The number one goal, with no surprise, is to make the physical infrastructure of public spaces be accessible and universally designed.

Other goals include increasing accessibility of transportation services, and improving housing options.

But in the information age, navigating the physical world is not the only concern of those who live with disabilities.

Lui Greco, national manager of advocacy with CNIB, said overall the report is excellent, but he feels it lacks a focus on technology.

“We’re a little disappointed that there’s not more information in there about access to information and communication technology,” he said.

He said the city’s website gets a B minus on its website.

“The website is usable by someone with vision loss if they’re using adaptive technology, but not all parts of the website are created equal.”