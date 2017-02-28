City of Calgary confuses Inglewood neighbours with no parking cul-de-sac enforcement

Parking in the same spot for four years, Gabe O'Brien didn't think anything of the cul-de-sac spot he'd snagged in front of his Inglewood home.

But last week, while he was busy taking a shower, a City of Calgary crew installed two permanent no parking signs smack dab where he'd been parking for years; with no reason why.

O'Brien ran out to the workers as they drilled holes and installed the signs and asked them if they knew why that section was now under a permanent parking ban. They shrugged. When he called the city's 311 line they said they had worked with Ward Coun. Gian-Carlo Carra to make sure the rules in that area were clear.

"It's just annoying," O'Brien said. "No one has every complained to me about where my vehicle is, we're pretty courteous, so if it's just that then why do they have angled parking a block over; I'm really confused."

But according to a City of Calgary spokeswoman the cul-de-sac has been a no parking zone since 1977. After several confused residents called to see where parking was allowed, the city worked to clarify and planted the two signs to make the street's parking rules crystal clear.

O'Brien said he also called to clarify the parking situation – four years ago. He said there was a no parking zone smack dab in the middle of the cul-de-sac and he wanted to know where it started and ended.

The city said the cul-de-sac turning radius is such that parking could impede emergency vehicles, and there's even a fire hydrant at the end of the cul-de-sac firefighters would need to access if there was a fire.

In the grand scheme of things, O'Brien said he's not parking that far away from his typical spot, but he's worried about the ripple effect this sudden change could have on him and his neighbours .

"It's always worked well and now it's caused this domino effect down our street," O'Brien said.

Already, his short walk with a toddler has been made all the more difficult, and his neighbours , who have also been displaced, now have to trudge down the street with a newborn in tow as the weather dips below freezing.

Anna Melnick, the city spokeswoman, said they are hoping to work with the residents with any concerns.