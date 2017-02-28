Calgary police investigating city's fourth homicide of 2017

Calgary police are investigating the fourth homicide of the year after a woman assaulted last Wednesday later died in hospital.

Around 1:20 a.m. on Feb. 22, police were called to a bank at 4820 Northland Drive NW.

A security guard had found a woman in distress outside the building.

She was transported to hospital but died on the morning Feb. 24.

The victim was identified as 28-year-old Trisheena Simon of Calgary.

The homicide unit is investigating and does not believe the attack on Simon was random.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts and activities of Simon in the days and hours leading up to her death are asked to contact Calgary police homicide tip line at 403-428-8877, or the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.