Calgary child headed to Cincinnati for last-chance liver transplant

By the time you read this, Lindsey Marofke will be in Cincinnati.

It’s the only chance she has to save her daughter’s life.

Unable to get a potentially life-saving treatment in Alberta, when a doctor in Cincinnati offered to try, Lindsey knew she had to take her chances.

“This is a real chance to save her, and we have to try,” Lindsey said.

Three-year-old Greta Marofke has hepatoblastoma, a rare form of liver cancer that typically affects very young children.

She beat the disease once, but has since relapsed.

Greta’s liver must be replaced with healthy one, and fast – her cancer hasn’t spread to other parts of her body yet.

Dr. James Geller, medical director of the kidney and liver tumors program at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, believes he has a chance to save Greta’s life.

“He called me up on Friday and said, ‘I need you to come here, Greta deserves a chance,’” Lindsey said.

“I’m just hanging onto that hope, because a few days ago we didn’t have it.”

Greta has been offered palliative care at a hospital in Toronto, where she has been staying for the past three weeks.

“In Canada, they’ve basically said we can buy you some time, that’s all we can do,” Lindsey said through tears.

“I can’t give up on her – she’s my baby and she looks so good. If you saw her you’d have no idea that this is going on inside her body. She’s never let it slow her down much.”

The Stollery Children’s Hospital in Edmonton denied Greta as a liver transplant candidate because her chance of survival is too low.

“Getting approved for an organ is really difficult. You have to be able to prove that your chances of survival are greater than 50 per cent,” Lindsey said.

The last study published about the condition Greta has listed transplant survival outcomes at 40 per cent.

“She doesn’t meet the minimum, so basically they won’t do it,” Lindsey said.

In a statement, Alberta Health Services (AHS) said the pediatric liver transplant program at the Stollery Children’s Hospital examines all cases of pediatric patients with recurring hepatoblastoma on a case-by-case basis.

“The program has and may proceed with listing a patient for transplant, depending on the individual’s specific medical condition,” said AHS.

After all is said and done, the price tag for the trip, treatment, and transplant will likely ring in at more than $1 million USD.

“The thought of that is very, very daunting,” Lindsey said.

A GoFundMe has been started to help, with more than $30,000 raised so far, which Lindsey said has given her even more hope.

“Greta says she wants to be a doctor when she grows up because she wants to help other kids like her doctors do,” Lindsey said.