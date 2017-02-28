X-Fest calls it quits after years of alternative music

The massive music festival held each year at Fort Calgary breaks up with fans in a Facebook post.

On Tuesday morning, X92.9, whose parent company has hosted the alternative music festival since 2011, broke news to their audience.

The show won't go on, it's cancelled.

"Sorry for the bummer news, but we are sad to announce that X-Fest will not be returning in 2017," read a Facebook post. "After a great run, the time has come to reimagine and explore new ideas for future events."

Last year the festival was put on in partnership with Live Nation and hosted acts like the Lumineers, Wintersleep and Vance Joy.