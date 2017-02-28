Chief Roger Chaffin faces tough questions at Calgary Police Commission meeting

The Calgary Police Commission means business—and they’re holding the Calgary Police Service to account when it comes to making the priorities they’ve set out for the service a reality.

On Tuesday, following a report about HR reforms from Supt. Nina Vaughn commissioners took Chief Roger Chaffin to task by asking when they’ll see action on the number one priority set out by the commission: to have an independent advocate conduct a review of CPS’s HR practices and investigate allegations of bullying and harassment within the force.

Commission chair Brian Thiessen and vice-chair Lisa Silver, led the charge telling the chief they would need some concrete answers about the independent review at the next CPC meeting.

It was made clear the CPC wants a strong timeline for the review by March, and the chief agreed.

“The chief understands it’s a top priority for the commission, it’s number one on our list of the seven point plan and we’ve been working with the service on it,” said Thiessen. “As you can see from today the commission is going to continue to ask on that issue: when are we going to have an independent review?”

Thiessen said the chief gave the commission good reasons for why they didn’t have any solid answers for them yet. Chaffin cited coming to a mutual understanding of the process with the Calgary Police Association—as they are the collective bargaining unit for the service— as well as incorporating the CPS into the city’s existing Whistle Blowers program.

“We’re just working with them now—and that has to happen first,” Chaffin said of the working with the CPA. “They tell us they’re firmly committed to a respectful workplace and they demand that of us as well—right now we’re trying to work on process and what it means.”

He said members will be able to access the city’s whistle blower’s program very soon—where they will be able to make complaints to an individual totally unrelated to the police service. Once they see how that works they can move forward with the review.

Chaffin was also subject to questions from Jen Magnus — a former CPS constable who resigned at last month’s meeting citing her own experiences with bullying and harassment, as well as former CPS detective Marlene Hope.

Hope questioned Chaffin about why there appeared to be inaction on these HR issues until now after they were brought to the executive attention in 2009 and again in 2013.

The chief told her that in the past they didn’t have the specific details on the allegations they do now and that they now have the opportunity to unpack them and take meaningful steps.

Magnus questioned how CPS executive planned to model the culture changes they hope to see in the service to the rank and file.

“This is not a wordsmithing job,” said the chief. “It has to start with the executive buy in and support. It starts with me and I expect to be held to account.”

In another heated exchange, a member of the public who identified himself as Dwayne Hall, said he had “nothing good to say about the Calgary police” and said he believes they are a corrupt and unprofessional police service.

Hall called out police executive as well as the CPC, telling them to “take a good look at themselves” and decide if they are really doing a good job.