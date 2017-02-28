Man in serious condition after being shot in Penbrook Meadows
Police do not yet have a description of the suspect but will provide more information when it becomes available
Calgary police service is currently on scene after reports of a shooting in Penbrook Meadows.
Act. Det. Martin Taylor said police were called to a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way SE around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a man who'd been shot.
Officers are working to determine the suspect's description and more information will be provided when it's available.
