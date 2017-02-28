News / Calgary

Man in serious condition after being shot in Penbrook Meadows

Police do not yet have a description of the suspect but will provide more information when it becomes available

One man has been rushed to hospital after being shot at a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way SE, according to police.

Metro File Photo

One man has been rushed to hospital after being shot at a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way SE, according to police.

Calgary police service is currently on scene after reports of a shooting in Penbrook Meadows.

Act. Det. Martin Taylor said police were called to a home in the 300 block of Penswood Way SE around 12:30 p.m. Tuesday after receiving reports of a man who'd been shot. 

"He's been taking to hospital in serious but non-life-threatening condition," said Taylor. 

Officers are working to determine the suspect's description and more information will be provided when it's available. 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Calgary Views

More...