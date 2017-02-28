Manager of Riverfront Aquarium given maximum fine, lifetime ban

For the first time ever, the maximum fine was levied in a Calgary animal protection case after a judge rendered her decision Tuesday.



Judge Heather Lamoureux fined Wayne Woo $20,000 Tuesday, in relation to the 2015 neglect and abuse of animals at Riverfront Aquarium – the maximum allowable under the Animal Protection Act6.

Brad Nichols, senior manager of animal cruelty investigations for the Calgary Humane Society said he believes giving the maximum fine sets a precedent.

“This is the first max penalty in this jurisdiction and I think it sends a clear message of both a punitive nature and deterrence,” he said.

While reading her decision the judge said pet stores should be held to a higher standard, as they should be setting and example for standards of care to others in the community.

“When their care falls off it instills in the community a lack of education in the care for animals,” said Nichols. “It sends a message to pet stores about how they have to operate."



Wayne Woo, who was manager of Riverfront Aquarium in 2015, and Michael Chow, the owner, were each charged with four counts of allowing an animal to be in distress after the seizure of 333 animals (12 turtles, 32 frogs, 42 lizards and 59 snakes) between October and December 2015.

Lamoureux said testimony from an expert witness in the case established "a set of horrific conditions in this pet store” and that the animals were overcrowded, housed in filthy enclosures, had improper water supplies and almost completely absent veterinary care.

On Tuesday, Lamoureux fined Chow, who she said “turned a blind eye” to the neglect and abuse of the animals under Woo’s care at his store, $4,000 and gave him a 10 year prohibition from owning or caring for animals aside from fish and his family dog.

Woo incurred the maximum fine of $20,000 as well as a lifetime ban on owning or caring for animals aside from fish and one dog. He will also still be allowed to work at Concept Aquariums—but only to care for the fish.

“There are other animals in the aquarium that Mr. Woo will be prohibited from having any care over, so I would think as an employee he would have less overall influence on the care of the animals,” said Nichols.

Both men must also take their dogs for annual vet check-ups and provide proof to the Calgary Humane Society.

Nichols said at the time of the seizure there was a few animals that needed to be euthanized immediately and a few that “failed to thrive” afterward that also needed to be euthanized.

Heather Anderson, founder of the DAISY Foundation, said this case was horrific and that the Humane Society handled the situation very well.