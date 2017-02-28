Names of Alberta curriculum developers not necessary for release: ATA

Judge the product—not the people.

That’s the message from both the Alberta Teacher’s Association president, Mark Ramsankar, and the president of the Calgary Catholic branch of the ATA, Alexandra Jurisic, when it comes to the debate about releasing the names of those in the curriculum working groups who are currently doing a complete overhaul of the province’s curriculum.

“Once the work is done, there is going to be lots of opportunity for feedback on the product. It’s not like it’s written and then instilled — there is a long ways to go,” said Ramsankar.

The ATA president said the process is “very straightforward;” simply put, we have teachers who have volunteered to use their expertise and knowledge towards the re-write.

“If you’ve got a group of math teachers, well, they’re writing the math curriculum. Fine arts teachers are writing the fine arts curriculum,” he said. “And that is no different then how it was under any other government we’ve had writing curriculum.”

Jurisic said these teachers signed on “out of a desire to enhance teaching and learning” and that they “didn’t sign on to become a bolo bat” between political figures or people who “like to use people’s names in a tawdry manner.”

“The issue I heard from my colleagues was very loud and clear—I didn’t sign on to this to have my name published in the press in ways that are no longer controllable to me."

Jurisic said, in her view, there is a happy medium that could quell the fears of those who feel the process is secretive.

“I don’t think that people have an issue with credentials being released or them saying, ‘we have x number of teachers, this is the area they are working in on the curriculum redesign and here are the credentials of the representatives with their initials beside it’—I don’t think that would be so much an issue."

In the past, Ramsankar said names were released when the former government initiated steering committees called Inspiring Learning that would guide the direction of the whole system by creating a “philosophy.”

“What were talking about here is the mechanical part of writing a curriculum, and in the past, people say it was open right from the gate, but the people who were actually on the ground writing the curriculum, their names were never public, never sought after,” he said. “The people who were guiding the steering committees absolutely were public — and we’ve never had any bones about that.”

Minister of Education David Eggen said he can’t speak to what governments have done in the past, but said his government is “working to protect teachers.”

“The more than 300 individuals that make up the Curriculum Working Groups volunteered to be involved in this important work and are undertaking it over and above the day-to-day responsibilities of their jobs,” he said. “I am concerned about these hard-working Albertans becoming targets for those who would choose to undermine this work rather than focus on improving our curriculum and better preparing our students for success.”

The minister added that times are “much different than they were in 2008” when you look at social media and how people interact online.



“I am working to protect these individuals from vicious online attacks,” he said.

Jason Kenney, candidate for the PC leadership, has been vocal about the release of the names of the groups online and said Eggen’s argument in “insulting.”

He said if we’re now catering to the idea that people could face criticism online then when “exercising a public function” then we’re heading in the direction of not releasing the names of MPs, MLAs, boards and commissions and governing agencies.